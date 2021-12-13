A few items have been recovered that may be linked to a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts in St. Helens.
St. Helens Police began conducting the investigation into a series of thefts from vehicles which occurred in late November in several St. Helens' residential neighborhoods.
"Officers have successfully recovered items that may be related to these car prowls," a St. Helens Police Facebook post reads. "While these items may not have significant monetary value, the successful identification of where the items came from and to whom they belong will aid in our ongoing investigation."
On Sunday, Nov. 28, at approximately 4:14 a.m. St. Helens Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the area of Edna Barr Lane. The reporting party told police that five suspects had exited a white SUV and proceeded to test vehicle door handles in the neighborhood.
Officers conducted an area search but were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle.
St. Helens police continued to receive theft reports over the same weekend from the Elk Meadows neighborhood, Parkwood neighborhood, Crestwood Village, Noble Road neighborhood, and Charming Way neighborhood.
The car prowls and thefts are all believed to be related to the same group of suspects. Based on the current investigation, it appears that some of the suspects came from the Portland area.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators said they are still working to determine suspect identities.
If you have any information that could help solve the car break-ins and thefts, you are asked to call St. Helens Police investigators at 503-397-1521.
Police have also issued the following recommendations to help you avoid becoming a crime victim.
- Police have also issued the following precautions designed to help ensure that you do not fall victim to car thefts or car prowls.
- Always keep your vehicle locked.
- If possible, park your vehicle inside a closed garage or behind a locked gate. If you must park your vehicle on a street or outside, choose a well-lit area with good visibility on all sides.
- Never leave valuables inside your vehicle where they are visible from the outside. This is particularly important during the holiday season when car prowlers are on the lookout for Christmas shopping bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.