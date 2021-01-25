The cause of death is still pending of a woman whose boy was discovered in a rural area in southwest Columbia County.
On Jan.18, Columbia County Sheriff's (CCSO) deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at 34180 Smith Road.
According to CCSO, a concerned neighbor called to have the resident checked on after they noticed the front door had been open for several hours. The welfare check call had been made by an off duty Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper who lives nearby, according to the OSP weekly law enforcement log.
When deputies arrived on scene, they searched the home and the surrounding property where they located a body that was later identified as the homeowner, Stacey Marie Erpelding, 43, of St. Helens.
Deputies immediately called for medics and began rendering aid. When medics arrived, they advised the female was deceased. The Columbia County Major Crimes Team (MCT) was called to investigate.
On Jan. 19, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded to assist the MCT with the investigation.
Sheriff Brian Pixley said the medical examiner's office had not determined an official cause of death as of Monday, Jan. 25.
"Since this was an unwitnessed death of a younger woman and there were no obvious signs of trauma, it was determined to warrant additional investigation," Pixley said. "That is why it was determined to be a suspicious death. In the early stages of the investigation, it is treated like a homicide investigation unless and until we can prove otherwise."
Pixley said the deceased was transported to the medical examiner’s office where an was to be conducted autopsy. During the autopsy, the medical examiner assigned to the case obtains samples, which Pixley said would be tested for drugs and alcohol, as well as other substances present in the blood of the deceased at the time of death.
"We will continue to conduct follow up interviews and investigations until we can either call it a homicide or a natural death based upon the investigation and the result of the medical examiner's examination," Pixley said.
