Update posted at 11:30 a.m. Jan 22
The following is a statement from Crystal Farnsworth King, City of St Helens Communications Officer, concerning the City's telephone, email and computer systems issues:
City of St. Helens Network Interruption
On January 14, 2020, the City of St. Helens became aware of suspicious activity within our computer network and that some data and programs were unavailable. We promptly commenced an investigation and took the rest of our network offline in response.
We also engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with our investigation of the suspicious activity and to help restore access to programs and data within our network. Since that time we have restored some systems.
The investigation and restoration efforts are ongoing. Because these efforts are still continuing, there are some facts that are still unknown. However, we take this situation very seriously, and the City of St. Helens is working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 22
Most City of St. Helens city departments are still without computers, email and phone services, although some computers are slowly coming back online, according to city staff The Chronicle spoke with Tuesday morning, Jan. 21.
Here is the message that is posted at the City of St. Helens website, as of Wednesday morning, Jan.22, concerning the systems issues.
"Our Phones and some of our emails and computers are still offline. This affects all City departments, including City Hall, Library, Public Works, Police, and the Recreation Center.
Emergency 911 and non-emergency dispatch (503-397-1521) are still working.
If you need to reach a City department before next week, you will need to go to their physical location to speak to a staff member or click here to send a message through our Contact Us page. We apologize for this inconvenience.
Our I.T. staff is aware of the issue and working hard to resolve the problem."
The latest City of St.Helens online message did not give any reason for what caused the system outage, or any indication when the city services would be restored.
Previously, all City of St. Helens city departments had been without computers, email and phone services at least since late Thursday afternoon. The initial disruption apparently began on Tuesday, Jan. 16, but city officials have not released any specific details about when the offline issues began or what caused the city services to fail.
The Chronicle went to St. Helens City Hall Thursday afternoon and spoke with Matt Brown, Assistant City Administrator, who said the systems are down for unplanned maintenance. Brown said he would be unable to answer any further questions about the offline issues for the time being, and the city would release another statement sometime next week.
According to a statement posted at the City of St. Helens website Tuesday, Jan. 14, all the City’s phones, email, and computer systems are offline and will remain so until at least Tuesday, Jan. 21. This affects all City departments, including City Hall, Library, Public Works, Police, and the Recreation Center.
Emergency 911 and non-emergency dispatch (503-397-1521) are still working.
“If you need to reach a City department before next week, you will need to go to their physical location to speak to a staff member,” the City’s website message reads. “We apologize for this inconvenience. I.T. staff is aware of the issue and working hard to resolve the problem.”
The City's first online statement gave no official details about what caused the systems disruption.
On Jan. 16, there were signs of the offline disruption throughout the city. The St. Helens Public Library had a notice posted in front of the building on 18th Street informing patrons that the library computers were down. The city library director Margaret Jeffries referred The Chronicle back to city hall for further details about the offline issues.
At approximately 3 p.m., The Chronicle went to the St. Helens Police Department just a few blocks from the city library and found a notice on that agency’s front door that the police quarters were temporarily closed and that officers were conducting business elsewhere. The notice instructed people to call 911 for any emergencies. The notice did not indicate that the closure was related to the offline issue.
St. Helens City Council President Doug Morten told the Chronicle that the council is not involved with the systems disruption and it is currently a city staff issue.
