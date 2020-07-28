The Oregon Department of Transportation reported early Tuesday morning that all lanes of Highway 30 are again open at NW 26 Avenue near the St. Johns Bridge in the Portland area.
The highway was closed Monday afternoon after a tanker crash that spilled several thousand gallons of asphalt oil onto the road.
Highway 30 was closed in both directions while the crews cleared the fuel spill and debris from the roadway. There have been no reports of any injuries.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 2 p.m. July 27
Highway 30 is closed in both directions at NW 26 Avenue east of the St. Johns Bridge in Portland following a tanker truck crash.
The cash spilled several thousand gallons of asphalt oil onto the road.
Oregon Department of Transportation's Don Hamilton said he expected the road to remain closed for several more hours, although single lanes may open up when it is safe to do so.
A HazMat team is on the scene working on the cleanup.
West bound traffic is being rerouted to Nicolai and east boud traffic is being rerouted to 29th Avenue.
Travelers should expect delays.
For updates, visit TripCheck.com or call 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.