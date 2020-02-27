Update posted at 9:40 a.m.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are open again at SW Brier Place after a Thursday morning closure of two lanes caused by an overturned truck. ODOT had planned to close all lanes to remove the truck but crews were able to get almost all of the necessary work done in the two closed right lanes and removed the truck without a full highway closure.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 6:30 a.m.
A truck rolled onto its side and closed the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 this morning at SW Brier Place, through the Terwilliger curves, in SW Portland according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT said only one lane is expected to remain open through the morning commute. A full closure of the northbound lanes are planned after about 10 a.m. to allow crews to right the truck and remove its load of pallets of dog food.
ODOT said northbound travelers should expect delays through the morning commute or plan alternate route.
Follow developments at TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for updates.
