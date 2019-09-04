UPDATE Posted at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4
NW Old Cornelius Pass Road has reopened to traffic after a Wal-Mart semi-truck was cleared between NW Phillips Road and NW Skyline Blvd.
Trucks are not permitted on NW Old Cornelius Pass Road for through trips. The detour route for trucks during the current closure of NW Cornelius Pass Road uses Highways 26, 30 and Interstate 405.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 4
Law enforcement reports that a jack-knifed semi truck is blocking traffic on NW Old Cornelius Pass Road in the West Hills.
Trucks are not permitted to use this road unless they are making a delivery to an address on the road. The road is part of the designated detour for cars during this summer's NW Cornelius Pass Road closure.
Law enforcement agents are on the scene. Through traffic can use NW Germantown Road from Washington County to reach NW Skyline Blvd. and NW Newberry Road to reach Highway 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.