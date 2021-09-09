Update posted at 5:25 p.m.
U.S. Highway 30 east of St. Helens was closed in both directions for a time between Millard Road and Church Street following a Thursday afternoon crash that caused a natural gas leak.
Gas company crews were working on repairs to have the highway re-opened as soon as it was safe. Motorists were urged to find an alternate route, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Northwest Natural Gas crews capped the gas leak and the highway reopened at about 5:45 p.m.
Details about the police chase are pending.
Previous coverage posted at 5 p.m.
Highway 30 at Old Portland Road/Bennett Road is currently closed due to a serious high speed car crash that involved a gas line.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, there is also a police chase going on simultaneously involving this incident.
Avoid the area and find another route.
