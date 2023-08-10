Scappoose Fire

The remains of the house at the scene of the deadly blaze. 

 Courtesy from Scappoose Fire

 The three people who died in a house fire in Scappoose have been identified, according to a release from Scappoose Fire Aug. 9. 

"At this time, we can confirm that there were three fatalities: Shuri Hahmeyer (age 38), Nevayeh Callaway (age 9), and Zerych Callaway (age 6), as well as the family dog, Dude, and cat, Misschiff," the release stated. "Shuri's oldest daughter (age 14) was not at home at the time of the fire."

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug, 6, Scappoose Fire District responded to a residential fire in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Road, an unincorporated part of Scappoose. 

