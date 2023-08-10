The three people who died in a house fire in Scappoose have been identified, according to a release from Scappoose Fire Aug. 9.
"At this time, we can confirm that there were three fatalities: Shuri Hahmeyer (age 38), Nevayeh Callaway (age 9), and Zerych Callaway (age 6), as well as the family dog, Dude, and cat, Misschiff," the release stated. "Shuri's oldest daughter (age 14) was not at home at the time of the fire."
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug, 6, Scappoose Fire District responded to a residential fire in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Road, an unincorporated part of Scappoose.
Cade Greenup is a Division Chief with Scappoose Fire, and was the Incident Commander at the scene of the fire.
"For a residential fire, our initial response, as usual, out of the first main station is an engine and a water tender, and then it follows up as other folks come into the station with more units," Greenup said. "Obviously, when they got to the scene, they found a very large working fire."
As firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the residence 75% involved. As the firefighters began the fire attack, they were alerted that victims were still in a back bedroom.
"There was a family that lived in the house, and then the grandparents lived in a trailer that was also on site. They're the ones that initially called 911," Greenup said. "I think the grandfather was out trying to gain access to the structure, to try to get the family members out, when the first arriving engine pulled up."
Unable to enter the structure through normal entry points, firefighters broke a window in the bedroom and removed two people and a pet. While they were able to get two of the victims out of the house, one could not be retrieved from the building.
Life-saving measures for the two victims were attempted by medics from Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) and American Medical Response (AMR) but to no avail.
"We would like to express our sincere condolences to the Hahmeyer family for their tremendous loss. We are also humbled by the outpouring of support from the Scappoose community to all those impacted by this tragedy, including the family, friends, and first responders. We ask, at this time, to provide privacy to the Hahmeyer family as they grieve and deal with the aftermath of such as horrible loss," the release stated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office. The lead agency for the death investigation is the Oregon State Police.
Through examination of the fire scene, fire investigators have been able to determine the area or origin was in the front living area of the home. Investigators have been able to rule out any incendiary causes and believe the fire cause to be accidental in nature. The fire scene has been released to the insurance company.
Responding agencies included CRFR responded with a Battalion Chief, medic, and engine. Portland Fire & Rescue responded with a Battalion Chief, engine, and water tender. Oregon Department of Forestry responded with a Chief Officer and engine.
AMR, Columbia 911 Communications District (CCOM), Columbia County Sheriff's Office, and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office aided in the response.
"Tragedies like these remind us how quickly fire growth can happen. We urge everyone to check their smoke detectors to ensure they have good batteries, are operating normally, and are installed in proper locations including inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home. The earlier you can be alerted to a fire, the quicker you, and your loved ones, can get out safely," the release stated.
A GOFundMe has been started for the eldest daughter, who in addition to losing her two siblings and mother in the fire, tragically lost her father in April. The GoFundMe donations will contribute to "supporting her with basic needs, clothing, housing, food, memorial expenses, and education."
More than $60,000 have already been raised by the community to help support her in this tragic time.
