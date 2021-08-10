Update posted at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 11
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody who walked away from a Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) work crew is back in custody.
Quoc Nguyen walked away from a work crew at CRCI in Portland at approximately 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nguyen in Portland at approximately 2:49 p.m., Wednesday, August 11.
Previous coverage posted at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 10
An adult in custody walked away Tuesday, Aug. 10, from Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland, according to authorities.
Quoc Nguyen walked away from an onsite work crew at CRCI on Sunderland Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. and headed south, according to authorities.
Nguyen, 52, is an Asian male, 5 ft. 8 in., weighing 208 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word "inmate" stenciled on the knee in orange, a blue T-shirt, a yellow vest, and a sweatshirt - all similarly stenciled.
Nguyen entered DOC custody on Dec. 17, 2020, on three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, one count of delivery of cocaine, and one count of felon with a weapon out of Multnomah County. His earliest release date was April 4, 2024.
The Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police are investigating.
Authorities caution anyone that might see Nguyen, not to approach him but instead contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.
