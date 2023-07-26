The Wildland Firefighter Pay Protection Act

Over time, as wildfires have grown in size, frequency and duration the federal workforce tasked with responding to these incidents has seen an uptick in resignations, according to the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters.

 Courtesy

As the wildfire year continues to see an uptick in large wildfires in states like Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Utah and California, bipartisan Congressional advocates Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Jon Tester of Montana, Steve Daines of Montana, and Alex Padilla of California are spearheading an effort to avoid what’s been called the firefighter fiscal pay cliff.

At the end of September, wildland firefighters face a pay cut when the temporary Bipartisan Infrastructure Law “retention incentives” runs out of funds.

Faced with this dilemma, land management agency representatives, lawmakers and wildland firefighter advocates have been working to craft bipartisan legislation that has the greatest chance of passing both chambers and making it to the President’s desk.

