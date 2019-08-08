Construction is moving forward at the site of the Cornelius Pass Improvement Project.
During the improvement project that began in late July and is expected to be completed in late September, the pass is closed to through traffic between Highway 30 and Germantown Road in Washington County. This will detour about 13,000 vehicle trips each weekday onto other roads.
The steep, winding and narrow section of NW Cornelius Pass Road has a long history of crashes. The project will reduce some of the rural road’s sharp curves, increase sight distance for drivers, improve road shoulders, and install caution signs, guardrails and barriers.
The following is an update about the pass project from Multnomah County Communications Officer Mike Pullen.
Work (from north to south)
• NW 8th Ave. Curve: Between Skyline and Hwy. 30, the contractor has excavated the road and is backfilling areas where a curve in the road will be realigned.
• S-curves north of Skyline Blvd: An access pad is being built to provide access for a drill rig. Drill tests will determine if blasting is needed to remove material above the road, or if it can be removed by drilling. The S-curves will be realigned.
• Plainview Curve north of Skyline Blvd: Contractor is working on a vehicle pull-out.
• NW Kaiser Road: Shoulder work has been done to improve visibility for drivers. In the next few weeks a bioswale will be built and paving will be completed.
Other Work
Road maintenance crews from Multnomah and Washington counties have done maintenance work on NW Cornelius Pass Road such as pavement repairs and vegetation clearing during the road closure.
Coming Up Soon
New permanent traffic signs are being built and guardrail materials ordered, which will be installed in coming weeks.
Work Schedule
Crews are working long shifts Monday through Saturday to take advantage of daylight. The contractor is making good progress and we are still on schedule to get the road fully open in September.
Traffic
The project has modified the traffic control plan in response to traffic conditions and public comments. We appreciate the public’s patience (especially our neighbors) with traffic flow changes during the road closure. Here are some recent traffic highlights and tips:
• Traffic Control Changes: Be extra alert when using the detour route and nearby side roads, since traffic control changes have been made during the road closure, especially at intersections.
• Enforcement: Sheriff staff from Multnomah and Washington counties have cited drivers for speeding and taking illegal truck trips on side roads. Only trips to a destination on a side road are allowed by trucks. For through trips, trucks need to use the highway.
To report an illegal truck trip, call the non-emergency number for Multnomah County’s Sheriff Office (503-823-3333, Dial 5). Provide the location, date/time, license plate (if known) and vehicle description.
Driveways: Many neighbors access the detour roads from their driveways. Be alert for traffic entering or exiting the detour routes from driveways.
Bicyclists: Look out for bicyclists on west hills side roads, which can be narrow, winding and steep. Recreational cyclists will have a more enjoyable ride if they are farther from the detour route.
Avoid NW Logie Trail Road: This road is extremely steep and narrow in sections, so two vehicles cannot pass.
For more information, Visit: www.multco.us/cornpass and read a series of special reports about the Cornelius Pass Improvement Project here online, and in the Wednesday editions of The Chronicle.
