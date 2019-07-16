After an almost two-week long manhunt, the man suspected of shooting two people in St. Helens was taken into custody on Monday, July 15, in Sacramento, California with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Adam Corey Fleming, 31, originally fled the scene of the shooting reported at approximately 10:15 p.m. on July 2 at residence on Cowlitz Street. Following the report, officers with the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) located two gunshot victims on scene, along with a 7-year-old girl that was found unharmed.
Both victims survived, one shot in the upper arm and the other having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, and were transported to a Portland area hospital.
It is unconfirmed how, exactly, Fleming was brought into custody, but the SHPD credits the U.S. Marshals for their assistance.
“The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency that has access to many resources that we do not have at the local level,” public information officer Crystal Farnsworth said. “Through their partnership and resources, we were able to locate Fleming.”
Farnsworth added the SHPD plans to extradite Fleming back to Oregon, but do not yet have an extradition date.
Prior to Fleming’s California arrest, he was last seen in Clackamas, Oregon around 2 a.m. on July 3 near a Denny’s restaurant.
According to court documents, Fleming is also charged with 15 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree in Clackamas County, alleged to have occurred on or between Feb. 21,2017 and March 24, 2017.
Clackamas County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney, Chris Owen, said the charges relate to the downloading of child pornography. In court documents, a video involving explicit acts with an 8-year-old child is cited specifically.
In a May 20 affidavit in support of a motion to continue, Fleming’s court-appointed attorney, Leonard J. Kovac, stated, “we lost contact with the defendant after he was released from custody on 4/3/19 when he posted bail and went directly to the VA for treatment regarding his mental health concerns. He contacted us Friday 5/17/19 for the first time since his release and verified that we will be receiving more records which are relevant to the resolution of this case.”
Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey S. Jones granted the continuance on May 28, 2019, and a trial hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 3, 2019.
According to Farnsworth, police are aware of allegations against Fleming concerning the 7-year-old girl found in the residence and she confirmed the victims knew the shooter.
“We’re currently still investigating the case and are not at a point where we can confirm anything related to those allegations,” Farnsworth said.
The girl was released to relatives following the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing and The Chronicle will update this story as additional information becomes available.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.