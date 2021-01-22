A three-month public engagement period concerning St. Helens plans to build a new public safety facility is underway— A building project that could may raise utility bills.
A specific cost for the new public safety facility has not yet been established by the city.
The St. Helens City Council voted to accept recommendations from the public safety facility ad hoc advisory committee.
The recommendations include carving out time to engage with the community on facility plans, creating a public safety fund, increasing funding for utility assistance programs, selling the current station and continuing to seek grants and outside funding opportunities.
The public safety fund has not yet been created—that will happen after the engagement period— but monthly increases to utility payments could range from $6-11 if approved by the council. A public safety fund was recommended as a more equitable option of spreading the cost of the facility, according to the ad hoc committee.
A mixture of in-person and virtual engagement sessions will be held over the next three months, including tours of the current police facility to demonstrate the need of an upgraded facility. Feedback from the public engagement period will be presented to the council at its April 7 meeting and a vote to approve a resolution or ordinance to create a public safety fund will be held at that time.
At the council work session Jan. 20, St. Helens Police Chief Greenway said the new facility would impact future generations of the community.
"I will tell you that our police department urges our city council to impose an administration fee to create a public safety fund so we can continue down the road to continue to recruit, attract, develop and retain good employees for our community," Greenway said.
The department has been looking to fill a vacancy for over a month, and will soon have another vacancy, Greenway said. One hope is that a new public safety facility will attract qualified applicants to the area, he said.
"It's not because we need a fancy police station, it's because we need to serve our community better and we need to ensure we have the resources to continue to do that on a continual basis," Greenway said. "Our officers have been there for the community and been there for the city since day one."
The current facility is nearly 50 years old and the needs of the department have outgrown the facility, Greenway said. The building is 2,200 square feet, which Mayor Rick Scholl pointed out is smaller than some residential homes in the area.
"We are absolutely in desperate need of a police station," Scholl said.
The proposed new facility would increase the square footage by 10 times, to 22,000 square feet, and include space for city council meetings, municipal court rooms and police areas.
While the City Council and the ad hoc committee agreed on the need for a new facility, some residents voiced concern.
Public comment from Brady Preheim at the regular session council meeting urged the council to bring the issue to the voters rather than making the decision within the council.
"No one is going to vote for more taxes, because people are hurting," Brady Preheim said during public comment. He also criticized the make-up of the advisory committee, which includes members who do not live in St. Helens, and questioned the city's priorities.
At this point, the council only accepted the committee's recommendations and has not yet created a public safety fund. After the April 7 meeting to vote on creating a fund, another public engagement period will start and then a public safety facility advisory committee will be formed, according to Assistant City Administrator Matt Brown.
"This is just our first step in a long arduous process of doing community outreach and potentially even having it up for a vote," Scholl said. "We don't know, we're not there yet, we're months out."
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
