In Oregon, abandoned vehicles can be an urban blight issue, depending on the location.
In Columbia County, the cars, trucks and RVs abandoned along roadways can be dangerous as well as costly to remove.
Oregon law, ORS 819.110, states that a vehicle abandonment is a class B traffic violation with a possible fine of $265.
“Any abandoned vehicles we do encounter are addressed immediately to prevent urban blight,” said St. Helens Police Department spokesperson Crystal King.
King said the City of St. Helens has a contract with Drake’s Towing and Recovery to remove the abandoned vehicles. The owner of the vehicle is responsible for any costs associated with the towing of an abandoned vehicle, King said.
“Inside St. Helens city limits, a large number of our abandoned vehicle incidents are vehicle owners intentionally abandoning their vehicles as a disposal method,” she said.
King said once a report of an abandoned vehicle is received by the city, it is located and tagged with a notice that the vehicle is in violation of the city ordinance.
“We then make courtesy attempts to contact the registered owner to move the vehicle before it is towed,” King said. “The owner has 72 hours to move the vehicle before it is subject to a tow.”
Declining trend
Vehicle abandonment along Highway 30 in Columbia County has decreased dramatically, a pattern that a local towing company attributes to a joint Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and law enforcement decision to grant leniency to drivers with expired tags, licenses, or trip permits.
Early this year, on May 6, Gov. Kate Brown signed into law House Bill 2137, applying moratorium to citations for expired driver licenses, permits, vehicle registration and disabled parking placards, for up to six months after the violation date, according to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles.
Drake Towing & Recovery owner Ryan Drake cited the new law as a possible reason for the diminished frequency of abandoned vehicle tows.
Despite the new protocol for enforcement, vehicles still occasionally pop up on the roadside, which result in costly expenditures and a removal process that could take away from other police duties, such as apprehending a suspect or providing emergency care.
Vehicles left on the roadside can also be burdensome to the companies charged with removing them, as they end up footing the costs if no one returns for the vehicle.
“Most people with abandoned cars don’t pick them up,” Drake said. “That’s why they’re abandoned cars.”
Towing costs can vary, depending on factors such as towing distance, vehicle size, time of day, and towing company rates, but average tow rates fall within $75 and $125 in St. Helens, according to homeguide.com, an online consumer-business matching website.
The towing party is authorized to auction off the abandoned vehicle if no one claims it, according to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 819.110 and 819.120.
Tow process
Oregon State Police Public (OSP) Information Officer Capt. Stephanie Bigman said when troopers spot an abandoned vehicle in the OSP jurisdiction, they are required to place a warning sticker that gives the owner 24 hours to claim the vehicle before it is impounded.
“At the end of 24 hours, a trooper will call for the next tow company on rotation,” Bigman said. “That tow company will come remove the vehicle from the roadway and tow it to their lot. The vehicle is then entered into LEDS/NCIC as an abandoned/towed vehicle, and a letter is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle informing them that their vehicle has been towed.”
LEDS, or the Law Enforcement Data System, compiles other pertinent records along with abandoned vehicles/tows, such as warrants, protection orders, stolen property, criminal histories, and other vital investigative files, according to Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS).
Bigman identified three most common types of vehicles left behind: Broken down vehicles; vehicles needing costly fixes or not registered to the driver, where destruction fees cost more than simply abandoning the vehicle; and vehicles, and RVs/motorhomes abandoned on a property and towed to the highway.
