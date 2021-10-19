The Oregon State Police is releasing information related to employee compliance with Executive Order 21-29, Oregon's vaccination mandate.
These employees are covered under a mix of policies, LOA’s and procedures and the Oregon State Police is committed to treating members fairly and consistently.
Total number of OSP Employees In-Scope of EO 21-29
1267
Fully Vaccinated
78% of OSP’s In-Scope employees
Submitted Exceptions – “Approved” as of 10/18/21 @ 11:59pm
15% of OSP’s In-Scope employees
• 96% of those are Religious Exceptions
• 4% of those are Medical Exceptions
Submitted Exceptions – “Pending Review” Status by Complex Leave Team as of 10/18/21 @ 11:59pm
7% of OSP’s In-Scope employees
• 65% of those are Religious Exceptions
• 35% of those are Medical Exceptions
Protected Leave Status (Examples: Military/OFLA/FMLA/etc.)
.01% of OSP’s In-Scope employees
• Prior to returning to work, these members will work with OSP’s Complex Leave Team to ensure they are also in compliance with EO 21-29.
Number of OSP Employees Placed on Administrative Leave on 10/19/21 – for Non-Compliance with EO 21-29
DAS reported today 778 OSP members are associated to the Oregon State Police Officer’s Association (OSPOA). As of 10/19/21, OSPOA and the State of Oregon have not entered into an agreement regarding EO 21-29.
11 OSP employees are categorized as OSPOA membership and on Administrative Leave.
• Those 11 OSP members are valued employees and are working through the process with our agency to determine next steps. The primary goal from the onset of EO 21-29 was to protect people, and this includes our valued members. Each of these members have taken steps to comply with the EO and we will be working directly with them and their OSPOA leadership to remedy the situation.
• 10 are sworn OSP members and 1 is a professional staff member
Number of OSP Employees that Resigned in Response to EO 21-29
4-Two professional staff and two sworn members cited EO21-29 at the time their resignations were submitted.
*“Fully Vaccinated”: Means having received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This process must have occurred on or before October 18, 2021, as outlined in EO 21-29.
* “Pending Review Status”: Means an OSP employee has submitted in writing a request for either a Medical or a Religious Exception. The OSP Complex Leave team has not reviewed or processed these requests as of 10/19/21. Those employees categorized as “Pending Review Status” are in compliance with EO 21-29 while in the “Pending Review Status”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.