St. Helens Police report a rise in vehicle break-ins, commonly referred to by authorities as car prowls.
St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway said the increase is a national trend.
“Suspects are taking advantage of car prowls being a crime of opportunity that is generally low-risk on their part with potentially high reward in terms of stolen vehicles, electronics, debit and credit cards, and cash,” he said.
According to Greenway, the car prowls tend to be occurring in residential areas where a suspect or suspects can test numerous vehicles in a short span of time.
Making a quick arrest can vary from case to case and depends on numerous factors, Greenway said, including whether there is quality surveillance footage, if stolen items are reported as missing, if stolen property is reported as found, if police are able to track usage of stolen credit cards or phones, etc.
The cases can involve weeks of investigation work.
“Our ability to investigate can also be dependent on whether we have higher priority calls and enough officers or detectives available to immediately work the case,” Greenway said. “Our officers are thorough, and they do investigate these calls, but reports of child abuse, rape, elder abuse, domestic violence, DUII, etc., are our first priority.”
Greenway said the car prowl suspects can vary from a single offender to groups from outside the city.
“Anyone can commit this type of crime,” he said. “In St. Helens, we have seen several cases of groups of individuals arriving from outside of St. Helens and conducting car prowls before leaving the area.”
Solving the crime and putting the offender in jail can also be challenging, according to Greenway.
“Our St. Helens investigators do their best job to ensure we gather solid evidence to bring charges against a suspect that will stand up in court,” he said. “Outside of our investigation work, sentencing and the time a suspect serves is not in our control as a law enforcement agency.”
Greenway’s recommends residents and business operators take three steps to avoid being a car break-in victim: Lock. Take. Hide.
“Lock your car. Take your keys with you. Hide your belongings,” he said. “If possible, do not leave belongings in a vehicle. Report thefts which occur in St. Helens or suspicious activity to non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521.
What to do if you are a victim
If you approach your vehicle and see door damage, a broken window or other signs of vehicle tampering, do not get inside the vehicle or remove it. Do document what you see from the outside of the vehicle.
Take photos of the damage and list what may be missing from the vehicle. This information will help police and help your insurance company determine reimbursement to you, according to the website SafeWise.
Following your assessment of the vehicle damage and missing items, file a report with police. Your assessment may assist officers in tracking down the suspect or suspects.
Spotting a suspect
If you spot a vehicle break-in suspect, Scappoose Police (SP) recommend you do not put yourself in a dangerous situation. If a suspected crime is in progress, call law enforcement and provide as much information as possible, such as sex, race, age, height, weight, hair color and length, color and length of facial hair, colors and style of clothing, and identifying marks such as tattoos or piercings.
If you can, give the direction of travel if the thief flees. If the thief flees in a vehicle, give the description of the vehicle and a license plate number.
Home burglaries
While Greenway said SHPD has not seen burglaries increase in the same way that car prowls are on the rise, he still issued the following preventive steps.
“Burglaries also are generally a crime of opportunity,” he said. “Lock your residence or business. Install security measures such as surveillance footage or alarms if you are able to do so. Do not leave valuable items visible from a window. Avoid making social media posts about being out of the area or on vacation while you are gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.