The City of St. Helens is inviting interested vendors and volunteers to participate in Citizens Day in the Park 2023.

Citizens Day is an annual community event hosted by the St. Helens City Council at McCormick Park. according to a release from the cityThe event is focused on strengthening community connections by encouraging people to turn off technology and enjoy a day of fun activities in St. Helens’ largest park.

Activities are family-friendly, free, and designed for a wide-age range. This year, Citizens Day in the Park will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

