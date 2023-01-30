The City of St. Helens is inviting interested vendors and volunteers to participate in Citizens Day in the Park 2023.
Citizens Day is an annual community event hosted by the St. Helens City Council at McCormick Park. according to a release from the cityThe event is focused on strengthening community connections by encouraging people to turn off technology and enjoy a day of fun activities in St. Helens’ largest park.
Activities are family-friendly, free, and designed for a wide-age range. This year, Citizens Day in the Park will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
At Citizens Day 2022, the City welcomed over 1,000 attendees and partnered with almost 50 vendors who hosted booths at the event. The City of St. Helens hopes to host just as many vendors in 2023.
The 2023 vendor application process is now open. Pre-application is required in order to host a booth at the event. Space is limited, and vendors are encouraged to apply for a spot early.
There is no vendor fee and concession fees are being waived for this event. To promote community resources and shopping local, space preference is being given to local non-profits and businesses. Each booth is being asked to host a no-cost family-friendly activity.
