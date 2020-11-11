Bert and Sue Mueller are at it again.
The two St. Helens Lions Club members joined others from the organizations on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to place 232 America flags are designated points throughout the city.
Bert drives a white van slowly along the street and stops at the points where the flags will be placed. Sue retrieves the flags from the back of the van and places them in the small holes in front of the businesses.
The Muellers and other members of the Lions Club team up and place the flags during seven national patriotic holidays of the year, including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Martin Luther King Day, Veterans Day and President’s Day.
Local businesses donate cash to have the flags placed in front of their establishments on the holidays.
