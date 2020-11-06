To honor veterans, St. Helens Middle School will be the site of a Veterans' Day flag raising ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The outdoor flag raising ceremony will be conducted by the VFW, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the front parking lot of St. Helens Middle School at 354 N 15th Street. Following the flag raising, local veterans will be at the site collecting donations for veterans' homes residents.
The veterans will also be handing out flag stickers. The public is invite to drive through and give the veterans a wave of appreciation.
Donation Suggestions
Any small ($5, $10) gift cards
Any individual serving, non-perishable foods, such as
- Cup-o-Noodles
- Crackers
- Pudding
- Jello
- Applesauce
- Cheese and crackers
- Chips
- Juice boxes
- Granola Bars
Additional Support
Patriot Burgers, the food cart located behind the bowling alley at 175 Bowling Alley Lane, will donate 100% of the business proceeds on Veterans Day to veterans programs. Organizers encourage the public to stop by for a take-out meal. Patriot Burgers may be reached at 503-438-9758.
If you are a Veteran or are currently serving in the military and would like to join other local Veterans in front of the middle school, email Chris Robitz at chrisr@sthelens.k12.or.us before Nov. 9.
