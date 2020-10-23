The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is reminding Oregon veterans who are enrolled in the VA Health Care System that they may still be accruing copays and other regular expenses even though they are not receiving bills.
The following is a release from the ODVA.
The U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs suspended billing to veterans as of April 1, in accordance with the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, veterans should be aware that any copays or other expenses they normally pay are continuing to accrue. No interest or late fees are being charged. When billing resumes, which is anticipated in January 2021, the full amount will come due unless the veteran has opted to pay in advance.
By calling the VA toll-free at 1-888-827-4817, veterans may receive information about any current balance due and pay their VA medical bills. When billing resumes, veterans will have the option of requesting financial hardship assistance to establish a repayment plan if needed.
The VA will not withhold treatment or medication from any veteran because of inability to pay their bills, but it can impose late fees or take other action that may affect your other veterans’ benefits or your credit score once billing resumes.
For personalized services in your area, find the closest Veteran Services Office on ODVA’s online directory at https://www.oregon.gov/odva/services/pages/county-services.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.