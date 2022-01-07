It's not everyday you see this.
A portion of the OSU Reeser Stadium in Corvallis was taken down in a series of implosions Friday morning, Jan. 7.
The implosion is part of a $153 million project to complete Reser Stadium. The project also includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families, and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members.
The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season.
See more information about the project at https://beav.es/UDD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.