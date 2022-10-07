On Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, police and fire crews rushed to Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens following reports of a fire at the facility.
As first responders arrived they found six units at the center heavily involved with fire. Moments later, an explosion occurred within the structure throwing debris across a large area of the complex.
As SHPD officers arrived they entered the center to help evacuate residents.
SHPD has release body worn camera footage of the Pittsburg Road fire incident.
One person died in the fire. Six other residents were pulled from the burning building by the first responders.
The cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of Friday, Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.