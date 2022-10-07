On Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, police and fire crews rushed to Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens following reports of a fire at the facility.

Fire Scene

This screen shot of the SHPD body cam shows huge flames engulfing the center.
Flames

As a SHPD officer emerges after checking to make sure everyone was out of the facility, this is the view from the officer's body cam showing the fire engulfing the building.

As first responders arrived they found six units at the center heavily involved with fire. Moments later, an explosion occurred within the structure throwing debris across a large area of the complex.

As SHPD officers arrived they entered the center to help evacuate residents.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.