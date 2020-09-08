The Coast Guard and Multnomah County Fire Department rescued three people from two different boats Monday near Rooster Rock in the Columbia River.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Portland received a report at 6 p.m. from a person requesting assistance aboard an anchored and disabled 17-foot pleasure craft.
Commercial assistance was not available due to sustained winds of 36 mph with gusts up to 52 mph.
At 7 p.m., a 29-foot Response Boat - Small crew deployed from Station Portland while a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River staged an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to launch if weather conditions and remaining light inhibited the RB-S rescue crew's mission.
While the RB-S rescue crew was en route to the two people, Coast Guard watchstanders received a second report from a 21-foot vessel grounded with one person aboard, also near Rooster Rock.
At 7:45 p.m. a Multnomah County Sheriff response boat crew launched to assist the 17-foot vessel.
The RB-S rescue crew located the 21-foot vessel at 8:30 p.m. and after several attempts, due to the heavy weather, recovered the person who was aboard.
With high winds, waves of 3 to 5 feet, shallow waters, and reduced visibility due to smoke haze from nearby wildfires, the RB-S and Sheriff's rescue boatcrews reported they could not safely render assistance to the anchored 17-foot vessel.
At 8:45 p.m., the helicopter crew launched to assist the vessel which was reportedly beginning to take waves over the bow.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 9:38 p.m. and safely hoisted both survivors from the vessel. They were transported to Troutdale Airport, where emergency medical service technicians were waiting to take the people into care. All survivors were reported to be uninjured and in good condition.
"Rescue missions in adverse conditions like we encountered last night present a particularly challenging environment for us to operate in," said Capt. Gretchen Bailey, deputy commander of Sector Columbia River. "It was through teamwork among multiple Coast Guard units and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Department that we were able to get these three people safely to shore."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.