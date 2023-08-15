Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici visited downtown St. Helens to meet with city officials to observe the progress on the various projects underway in the historic Riverfront District.
On a hot morning Aug. 15, Bonamici surveyed the developing site of the future riverwalk and Columbia View Park and toured the areas under construction as part of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project.
Mayor Rick Scholl, County Commissioner Kellie Jo Smith, City Administrator John Walsh, Public Works Director Mouhamad Zaher, the Columbia Economic Team Executive Director Paul Vogel, and others accompanied Bonamici and her staff on the tour and answered questions about the projects.
