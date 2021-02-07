The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the members of VFW Post 1440 from continuing their annual Voice of Democracy award program.
Due to the pandemic, the presentation normally held at the Elks Lodge in St. Helens was cancelled and the award ceremony was conducted in surprise presentations outside the homes of the award winners.
Each year the VFW conducts a nationwide youth essay competition giving students the opportunity to write essays expressing their views about an annual patriotic theme.
The 2020 selected Post winner in the Patriot’s Pen Contest is sixth grader Isaac Polvogt of St.Helens. The theme of the contest was, What is Patriotism to Me?
Each year since since 1947 the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program.
The 2020 winner is ninth grader Alexis Jenkins of Columbia City. The theme of the Voice of Democracy Contest was, Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?
