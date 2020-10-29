Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park have received a $500 grant from Portland Garden Club to purchase native plants from Sauvie Island Natives, plus screening for deer.
The group now needs help with plantings at Nob Hill Nature Park in St Helens. The Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park invite you to join the semi-annual volunteer work party from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the park,
Nob Hill Nature Park (NHNP) is a seven-acre oak woodland overlooking the Columbia River. Since 2004, the Friends of NHNP have been doing restoration at the park at S 6th Street in St Helens.
For the Nov. 7 event, you are encouraged to dress for the weather, including rain gear if needed. Gloves, tools, water and wrapped snack items will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Masks and social distancing are required.
This work party takes place rain or shine. Meet at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, 451 Plymouth Street, in St Helens. All are welcome.
Pre-registration is requested by Friday, Nov. 6 by calling Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904, or e-mail registration to. info@scappoosebay-wc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.