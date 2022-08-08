The City of St. Helens is currently taking applications from interested persons in the community who would like to volunteer to serve on the St. Helens Library Board.
Full terms are for four years. This vacant position’s term ends June 30, 2023.
Generally, this city board meets at 7:15 p.m.once per month on the second Monday at the Columbia Center Auditorium. The group but may meet more often depending on what projects they are working on.
Currently, the Library Board is meeting electronically via Zoom.
The St. Helens Library Board was created and members appointed by the St. Helens City Council and is advisory to the council. The board stays informed of trends in library services, identifying growth related needs, long-range planning for services, and providing recommendations to the city council.
Visit the city's website at www.sthelensoregon.gov, click on Your Government and then select Boards and Commissions, then select Library Board. You will be taken to the webpage that lists information about the Board and the current membership list.
If you are interested in volunteering your time to serve on this city board, complete the application for City Boards and Commissions webform available on the website. If you would like a paper application mailed/emailed to you, please contact Kathy Payne, City Recorder, kpayne@sthelensoregon.gov or 503.366.8217.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.