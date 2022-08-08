The City of St. Helens is currently taking applications from interested persons in the community who would like to volunteer to serve on the St. Helens Library Board.

Volunteers Needed

The City of St. Helens is seeking volunteers to serve on the city's Library Board.

Full terms are for four years. This vacant position’s term ends June 30, 2023.

Generally, this city board meets at 7:15 p.m.once per month on the second Monday at the Columbia Center Auditorium. The group but may meet more often depending on what projects they are working on.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If the election were held today, of the three candidates running for Oregon Governor, who would you vote for?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.