City public works crews were dispatched to a water main break late Monday afternoon at South 1st and Cowlitz Streets in the Old Town District of St. Helens.
"We believe the break was due to the extreme heat," St. Helens Communication Director Crystal King said. "Fluctuations in the water pressure caused the water main to buckle."
King said the building at 31 Cowlitz Street was impacted by the break. The building is the site of two small restaurants and several apartments.
"Our crews were able to isolate the break and restore service to the affected area within about one hour," King said.
Public works crews will return Tuesday to patch the concrete cuts that had to be made in order to make the emergency repairs.
