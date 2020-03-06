The just-release U.S. Department of Agriculture report about Oregon's snowpack and water basins should help outline water availability this spring and summer in our state.
According to the report, February saw a wide variation in precipitation and snow accumulation across Oregon.
The first week of February brought a storm to the northeast corner of the state that included heavy snow and heavy rain on snow, resulting in catastrophic flooding of the Umatilla and Walla Walla River systems.
At the same time, the southwestern basins in the state received well below normal snow and precipitation, which led to significantly lower snow water equivalent and water year precipitation values on March 1 compared to a month ago.
Streamflows across Oregon also varied in February, with well above average streamflow in Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Wallowa basins due to the early February event. The northern Oregon Cascades had near average flow in most streams, and in central and southern Oregon, well below average flows were observed. Reservoirs storage varies from near normal to above normal for most locations across the state on March 1. There remains a large range of values due to required operations, facility maintenance, and/or other storage activities.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center is forecasting greater probability of above normal temperatures for the state and increased chances for below normal precipitation west of the Cascades for March, April, and May: http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/.
SNOWPACK
Statewide snow water equivalent decreased slightly from 93% of normal on February 1 to 92% of normal on March 1. Snow accumulation varied quite a bit across the state, with northeastern Oregon continuing to build above normal snowpacks and southern Oregon experiencing decreases in snowpack since February 1.
March 1 basin snowpack values range from 66% of normal in the Klamath Basin to 123% of normal in the Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Willow Basins. With peak snowpack generally occurring between March 15 and April 1 there is less than one month left in the snow accumulation season. This will be a critical time in determining the overall water supply outlook for this spring and summer.
As of March 1, snow densities are higher than normal and many snow surveyors across the state reported spring-like snow conditions during their March 1st surveys. If temperatures continue to stay warm, the snowpack could melt off earlier than normal.
PRECIPITATION
In a stark reversal to January’s plentiful precipitation, most of Oregon’s basins recorded below normal precipitation for the month of February. Only three of the eleven Oregon basins received above normal precipitation, all in northeastern Oregon (Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt, and Imnaha Basins; Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Willow Basins; and the John Day Basin). The remaining eight ranged from 16% in Lake County and Goose Lake Basins to 77% in the Willamette Basin.
On March 1, statewide water year precipitation was 82% of normal, a slight increase from 80% of normal on February 1. This increase did not apply equally across the state, and southern Oregon basins saw decreases in percent normal water year precipitation on March 1, while northeastern Oregon basins experienced large increases during February that increased their water year percent normal. Water year precipitation amounts range from 66% of normal in the Klamath Basin and Lake and Goose Lake Basins to 107% of normal in the Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt, and Imnaha Basins.
RESERVOIRS
Reservoir storage amounts across Oregon are varied as of March 1, but most are near or above average. The lowest storage amounts are in the Rogue and Umpqua Basins at 79% of average. The Owyhee and Malheur reservoirs are storing the highest amounts of water relative to normal in the state at 134% of average, collectively.
STREAMFLOW
February was a month of extremes for streamflows in Oregon. February streamflows were mostly near average or below average across Oregon, with the exception of the northeast corner of the state, which experienced substantial flooding of rivers and streams in early February and overall above average flows for the month. The Umatilla River flooded significantly, inundating homes, farms, and roads, and closing sections of Interstate 84 for several days.
The rest of the state told a much different story: streams in the northern half of the Oregon Cascades experienced near average flows, and the rest of the state had mostly below average flows. Far southern Oregon, including the Klamath Basin, had well below average streamflows in February, leading to the Governor’s office declaration of drought emergency on March 2nd.
Streamflow forecasts have responded with increases and decreases (some significant) since February 1, depending upon location. Current April through September forecasts call for flows ranging from 36% of average to 124% of average, variable by basin and location. The lowest forecasted streamflows are currently in the Klamath basin, with forecasted flows ranging from 36% to 66%. The highest are in the Grand Ronde, Powder, Burnt, and Harney basins where forecasted flows are between 81% and 124% of average. The next two to four weeks will provide an opportunity to continue building the snowpack, and the timing of peak flows in the spring will depend on snowpack accumulation and temperature.
To accompany the forecast summary graphic on the following page, here are some helpful reminders about interpreting streamflow forecasts published in this document. For each forecast point, five possible streamflow volumes are predicted. Where the observed streamflow occurs within this spectrum depends on the range of future weather conditions.
If water users wish to plan conservatively, they may lean toward using the 70% chance of exceedance forecast, or the drier forecast (which may be below average depending on the region). Conversely, if a water user believes future conditions will provide more water to the system, they could choose to use the 30% chance of exceedance forecast (the wetter forecast).
See the full report attached.
