The City of St. Helens drinking water meets or surpasses all federal drinking water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to a statement released by the city.
The City of St. Helens has issued its 2022 water quality report detailing the results of water testing, in addition to information such as water conservation tips and essential utility billing information.
The city is required by the Oregon Health Authority to take 15 routine water samples monthly from designated areas throughout the city, testing for microbiological contaminants in the drinking water. Periodically, testing also looks for contaminants like arsenic, cyanide, lead, and mercury. City of St. Helens water distribution operators and water filtration plant operators are state certified. Employees receive annual training to keep their knowledge and certifications current.
