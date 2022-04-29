St. Helens city officials have issued the city's 2021 water quality report detailing the results of water testing, in addition to information such as water conservation tips and essential utility billing information.
The report is published on the city’s website (www.sthelensoregon.gov/publicworks/page/water-quality-reports). Read the full report attached to this story.
The city’s drinking water meets or surpasses all federal drinking water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to a release from the city. St. Helens is required by the Oregon State Health Division to take 15 routine water samples monthly from designated areas throughout the city, testing for microbiological contaminants in the drinking water.
Periodically, testing also looks for contaminants like arsenic, cyanide, lead, and mercury. The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) requires that utility providers such as the City of St. Helens provide an annual Consumer Confidence report to their customers.
During the summer months when usage is higher, the city produces about 2million gallons of water per day. This serves over 13,000 residents through over 5,000 service connections. During the fall and winter months, this usage falls to around 1.5million gallons per day.
Background
The St. Helens Water Department supplies the city with water from a water treatment facility located in ColumbiaCity. There are two wells on the banks of the Columbia River in Columbia City that supply water to the treatment plant. There is alsoone Ground Well located near Scappoose Bay Marina. The Scappoose Bay well only operates during emergencies.
The water treatment facility is a membrane plant that works by running water through a series of synthetic filters that capture sediment,germs and organisms. These filter systems are fully computer-controlled for automatic backwashing and cleaning.
There are no chemical additions, except for standard chlorine disinfection and acidity controls. The system requires very little daily hands-on operational duties aside from the computer-controlled monitoring of water quality. That differs from the traditional sand filtration or chemical treatment plants that require constant operational tasks to operate.
The investment in systems, controls and the more expensive synthetic filters will be more than offset over the life of the plant by greatly reduced staff and maintenance requirements.
Contact St. Helens City Hall at 503-397-6272 with questions or for information about the next opportunity for public participation in decisions about the city's drinking water.
