Community members are invited to two open houses to learn about the current St. Helens wastewater system, tour the wastewater facility, and hear an overview about the Central Waterfront project.

Central Waterfront

The St. Helens Central Waterfront property will be the focus of two community opens houses in March and April. 

The open houses are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the wastewater treatment facility, 451 Plymouth Street, in St. Helens. The same information is being presented at both open houses.

The Central Waterfront Property is approximately 50 acres and the current location of the City’s 39-acre wastewater treatment plant facility. The facility’s secondary lagoon was built in 1972 as a partnership with Boise Cascade. Today, the facility is oversized, expensive to maintain, and is not the best use of a large stretch of Columbia River waterfront property. The 50-year-old lagoon also creates environmental permitting challenges due to its age and outdated technology, according to a release from the City of St. Helens.

