Columbia County residents can now share a portion of $75,000 available in regional watershed grants.
The State of Oregon's competitive Small Grants Program allows landowners work in partnership with the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council, and other local partners, to apply for eligible grants.
The grants can cover 75% of the project costs, up to $15,000, for on-the-ground restoration projects on private land in our area.
Eligible project can include:
- Stream bank planting or wildlife habitat improvements
- Invasive weed control
- Native plantings
- Erosion control
- Wetland restoration
- Pollinator habitat creation or enhancements
- Oak habitat improvements
Landowners should contact the SBWC to discuss their potential project. The next step is to schedule a site visit with us and determine the options. Depending on the situation and the options, we may be able to work with them to submit a Small Grants application for their project.
"The Small Grant Program enables landowners to contribute to the Oregon Plan for Salmon and Watersheds and the Oregon Conservation Strategy by committing 'small acts of kindness' on their properties for the benefit of water quality, water quantity, and fish and wildlife," SBWC coordinator Dana Pricher said. "From planting native plants along stream sides to reducing sedimentation and erosion from upland farms and forestry operations, citizens everywhere can make a difference."
The application window for the next period is August 2-16. If this one is missed, there are future opportunities between October and April of next year. The sooner we can connect with the landowners, the sooner we can start the process for them.
To get started, landowners should contact Dana Pricher at 503-397-7904, or email at, dana@scappoosebay-wc.org.
The Scappoose Watershed Council's mission is to promote and support a healthy watershed through projects that protect and restore native fish, wildlife, and plants, and by working with the community to educate and encourage participation in enhancing and enjoying their natural surroundings.
For more information, visit http://www.scappoosebay-wc.org/project/small-grants-program/.
