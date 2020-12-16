After two children and two adults jump from a burning boat and swim to safety at Sauvie Island, first responders are urging caution on the Columbia River and other regional waterways.
Following the boat fire later Tuesday afternoon, Washington County deputies and Portland Fire crews reached the family along the shoreline and administered medical attention.
The four were transported to a Portland area hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia. Marine deputies rescued two dogs while Portland Fire worked to extinguish the boat fire. The boat later sank.
The cause of the fire and the names of the four had not been released by investigators as of late Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The Oregon Marine Boat reports 22 waterway fatalities statewide this year.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue Chief Ian O' Conner said most boating incidents occur during the summer months when people are more active on the water due to better weather, including warmer temperatures.
O'Conner, citing the Marine Board figures, said of the 22 statewide fatalities, two occurred in the Columbia River.
"Twenty of those were required to have a life jacket readily accessible," he said. "Of the 20, 15 were not wearing them and two were not properly fitted or buckled," he said." Three of the cases are unknown. Eleven of these 22 fatalities were non-motorized boats, such as kayaks.
O'Conner said anyone boating along the Columbia River and in area lakes should wear a correctly fitted and properly worn life vest.
"Life vests don't prevent accidents but can make the difference between something catastrophic to something minor," he said. "Being prepared to go out on the water includes a plan of where you plan to go, for how long and when you're expected back."
O'Conner said the Columbia River has objects just under the surface of the water that can't be seen, such as rocks, logs, and root wads all can be just under the surface or minimally visible creating an unsuspecting hazard for boaters.
"Hitting one of these objects can cause significant damage to the boat, throw the occupants of the vessel into the water or throughout the boat causing injury similar to not wearing a seatbelt in a vehicle," he said. "The Columbia is particularly cold nearly all year. If you unexpectedly end up in the water your body will go into shock from the rapid temperature change making it difficult to move and get yourself out."
O'Conner said it is important for boaters to anticipate the unexpected.
"Know the body of water, tides, currents, water depth, channel locations and local weather patterns," he said. "All of these will have an impact on your day on the water."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.