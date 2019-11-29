The National Weather Service in Portland released a special weather statement this afternoon concerning colder conditions for Saturday, Nov. 30.
According to the statement, light snow is expected to develop Saturday night, likely changing to a mixture of light rain and freezing rain later in the evening and into Sunday morning.
Snow accumulations should be limited across the lowest valleys and should remain under an inch. One to three inches of snow will be possible in the north Coast Range valleys, but the report said icing amounts will be light and will generally range from a light glaze to under a tenth of an inch of snow.
Most areas can expect a few hours of light snow or a rain and snow mixture beginning as early as 7 p.m. in the central Willamette Valley, and later in the night further north.
The Columbia River Gorge in particular could see a few hours of light freezing rain, as well as the east Portland metro area and in the most sheltered valleys along the eastern slopes of the Coast Range.
Expect participation to diminish Sunday morning across the region and temperatures to slowly warm across the entire region on Sunday.
Cities and areas that could be effect locals include: St. Helens, Scappoose, Vernonia, Rainier, Clatskanie, Portland, Longview, Kelso, Vancouver and the surrounding areas.
