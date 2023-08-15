Temperatures climbed over 100 degrees in Columbia County over the past few days as a new summer heat wave developed in Oregon.
At one point, a Highway 30 electronic temperature board in St. Helens showed 108 degrees Monday afternoon, Aug. 14. National Weather Service (NWS) Metrologist Briana Muhlefien said high pressure stabilized over the region Saturday causing the heat up. A cooling trend is expected by week’s end.
“An onshore flow will move in, reducing the daytime temperatures to the upper 80’s,” she said.
Muhlefien said no rain is in sight over the next several days. The heat, winds and continued dry conditions have heighten the fire danger. Fire agencies in the region are urging everyone to be aware of the danger and to follow burn ban regulations.
Cooling centers open
The heat wave promoted area officials to open cooling centers in Columbia County this week.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning effective until 11 p.m. August 15. To accommodate those in need of a place to escape the heat, cooling centers were established.
The St. Helens Senior Center, at 375 S. 15th Street, was scheduled to be open as a cooling center August 14 to 15. The St. Helens Senior Center has air conditioning, water, and restrooms. Pets are welcome upon approval when you arrive. Snacks and food are allowed. You can contact the St. Helens Senior Center at 503-397-3377 for information about additional cooling center operations.
Other cooling centers were to operate through Wednesday, Aug. 16 during their regular business hours (non-cooling-center locations). Air conditioning, water, and restrooms are available.
St. Helens Public Library
375 S. 18th Street 503-397-4544.
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the St. Helens Public Library.
Regular hours
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Oregon Trail Lanes
735 S. Columbia River Highway 503-397-1011.
No pets are allowed inside Oregon Trail Lanes. Pets are welcome on the patio with access to cold water.
Regular hours
• 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16
Scappoose Public Library
52469 SE 2nd Street 503-543-7123.
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the Scappoose Public Library.
Regular hours
• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Vernonia Public Library
At 375 S. 18th Street 503-429-1818.
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the Vernonia Public Library.
Regular hours
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16
Vernonia Senior Center
At 547 Weed Avenue 503-429-3327.
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the Vernonia Senior Center.
• Energy assistance for your utility bill: Contact Community Action Team (C.A.T.) at 503-397-3511
• Dial 211 for information about cooling centers in the region
Follow the City of St. Helens social media pages or visit the City of St. Helens website for any future updates.
The NWS recommends the following precautions:
• Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
• Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
• Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
• Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.