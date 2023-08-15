Temperatures climbed over 100 degrees in Columbia County over the past few days as a new summer heat wave developed in Oregon.

Hot!

The temperature reached 108 degrees in St. Helens according to the Wauna Credit Union electronic notice board along Highway 30 Monday, Aug. 14.

At one point, a Highway 30 electronic temperature board in St. Helens showed 108 degrees Monday afternoon, Aug. 14. National Weather Service (NWS) Metrologist Briana Muhlefien said high pressure stabilized over the region Saturday causing the heat up. A cooling trend is expected by week’s end.

“An onshore flow will move in, reducing the daytime temperatures to the upper 80’s,” she said.

