Forecasters say much of Oregon will experience an atmospheric river over the next few days.
That weather pattern will bring significant rain and strong winds along the Oregon Coast. Steady rainfall is expected this week in Columbia County. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the coast and portions of the Oregon Coast Range.
The NWS said we can expect up to five inches of rain along the coast and into the coast range, with nearly two inches in Columbia County.
The NWS also has issued a High Wind Warning through 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 for the coast. Gusts are expected to be between 50 and 60 MPH along the beaches and the headlands.
Along with the rain showers in Columbia County, temperatures will range in the upper fifties during the day, cooling to the upper forties through Thursday. A transition is expected by the weekend, with temperatures into the forties during the day and cooling to the thirties overnight.
