Coastal Flood Advisory
Graphic / Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory 

WHAT

Tidal overflow flooding expected. Total Tide around 9.5 feet. Rivers are expected to be at or above 80% flood flow.

WHERE

Along the low lying areas of the north Oregon coast.

WHEN

Until 1 p.,. Saturday.

IMPACTS

Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during the highest tide of the day is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. The total tide at 9 AM Saturday morning is predicted to be around 9.5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Is Christmas your favorite holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.