Watch for chilly rain showers in our area today, with the chance of snow increasing Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front continues to push through the area with snow falling along the Oregon Coast range.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the North and Central Oregon Coast Range.
WHAT
Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.
WHERE
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
WHEN
Until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
IMPACTS
Plan on snow covered roads, including Highways 6 and 26. Heaviest snow accumulations will be above 1,000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
