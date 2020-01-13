Snow Expected This Week

You could see snow plows in St. Helens clearing the roadways later this week. Snow is forecasted for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

 Photo / The Chronicle

Watch for chilly rain showers in our area today, with the chance of snow increasing Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front continues to push through the area with snow falling along the Oregon Coast range.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the North and Central Oregon Coast Range.

WHAT

Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.

WHERE

Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.

WHEN

Until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

IMPACTS

Plan on snow covered roads, including Highways 6 and 26. Heaviest snow accumulations will be above 1,000 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

This New Year I Will Resolve To:

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.