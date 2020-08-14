The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which remains in effect from 12 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

WHAT

Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

In between these days, Saturday night will remain very warm with lows in the 60s and potentially near 70 degrees in urban centers.

WHEN

From noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

IMPACTS

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Warm overnight low temperatures will

provide little relief in structures without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.