The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Sunday morning for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the following areas, in Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, and North Oregon Coast. In Southwest Washington, Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Coast, and Willapa Hills.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Rainfall totals were already exceeding 4 to 8 inches in the Willapa Hills, with 3 to 6 inches in the North Oregon Coast Range and South Washington Cascades since Thursday evening.
Heavy rain is expected to continue through the rest of Friday afternoon in these locations before spreading south into the Central Oregon Coast Range Friday night.
Additional rainfall Friday night and Saturday is expected to reach 2 to 4 inches in the North and Central Oregon Coast Range, with 1 to 3 inches in the South Washington Cascades and 1 to 2 inches in the Willapa Hills. Around 1 inch is possible in the Willamette Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.
