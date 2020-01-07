If you are planning to travel over the Oregon Cascades, watch for increasing driving challenges.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Government Camp, Santiam Pass, McKenzie Pass, Willamette Pass, and Mount St. Helens in effect from 4 p.m.today until 12 p.m. Wednesday.
WHAT
Snow expected above 3000 feet. Snow levels will start off near 4000-45000 feet late this afternoon, but lower below 3000 feet overnight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected between 3000 to 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected above 4000 feet.
WHERE
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
IMPACTS
Winter travel conditions are expected across the Cascade passes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
