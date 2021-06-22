Brace yourself.
Columbia County and much of Oregon will see, and feel, what could be record breaking hot weather this week with the highest temperatures this weekend.
The National Weather Service is describing the current heat wave as a rare event.
"It is an expansion of the heat wave that is occurring in the southwest United States," Meteorologist Miles Hiva said. "There will be a transition Friday with Saturday, Sunday and Monday seeing the hottest temperatures."
Hiva said weekend temperatures during the day are expected to reach into the low 100's across Columbia County and in the Portland-Vancouver area, and cool into the 60s and 70s at night.
Hiva said Oregon's Coast is likely to be one spot providing relief.
"Day time temperatures are in the sixties this week and likely will be in the 70's and 80s through the weekend along the coast," he said. "The cooler coast weather is because of the proximity to the ocean and the marine layer stretching along the coastline."
Wildfire danger
Columbia County fire agencies have been bracing for the extreme heat and the wildfire danger. On Monday, June 21, burn bans were put into effect limiting outdoor burning.
Smoke from a 6,200* acre wildfire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Central Oregon i…
The long term forecast is trending towards dry, warm, and potential windy days through August, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) Chief of Operations Eric Smythe, who said record heavy rains have not significantly dampened the wildfire danger.
"Weather patterns can change and often do throughout the summer months, short periods of cooler or even wet weather will not lessen the potential for fires from June through the beginning of the fall rains," Smythe said.
Columbia County often benefits from short coastal winds and higher humidity thanks to the county's proximity to the Oregon Coast.
"This often leads folks to believe we have less potential for fires, often during summer months the morning mist or wet conditions are dried by afternoon winds and increase potential for larger fires," he said, adding that Columbia County is not immune to large and destructive fires.
Stay vigilant
"We ask all citizens of Columbia County to be diligent and attentive during these dry conditions," Smythe said. "Fires that burned throughout Oregon last season should serve as a reminder of the potential rapid fire spread during the summer months."
Smythe said human behavior is a key factor in this summer's wildfire season.
"Human activity is the number one cause of escape fires in our county," he said. "Lightning and vehicles are the remaining most common causes for fires during the summer months in Columbia County."
Symthe urges the public to limit fire potential by keeping their yards clear of dead or dying plant debris, wood products, and other combustibles that can increase the size and speed with which a fire may grow.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Pricher said simple precautionary steps, such as cleaning out gutters, removing combustibles away from the base of your house are important.
"Overall, we need folks to be careful during the summer months with fire or anything that can cause a fire," Pricher said. "What will really help us is the vigilance that our county exhibits with fire. If you see something, say something. It is easier for us to catch a small fire and keep it small than go after a large fire with limited resources. Being ready to leave if asked is another big one."
Pricher said the current drought effects have a cascading impact on how fire interacts with the landscape. Most fires in the area are heavily influenced by terrain, moderate to steep slopes and the fuel types, including grass, brush, timber and weather.
"Weather is sort of the trifecta in that if there is a combination of low relative humidity coupled with moderate to strong wind, fire will grow quickly," Pricher said. "When we have alignments of fuel, topography, and weather with wind, that's when we need to be concerned as a community. Last year's big fires are a prime example of that alignment."
Back yard debris burning is banned until further notice within the CRFR district. Recreational back yard fire pits and barbecues are still allowed within the landscape footprint of your yard.
Smythe said anyone using barbecues or fire pits should not leave them unattended, have a water source nearby should wind or fire embers spread and put all fires out before leaving them unattended.
Be prepared
As with any potential disaster, Smythe said county residents should have a plan.
"Establish a plan with your family members on where to meet or how to contact each other," he said. "You should have a "Go Bag" with spare cloths, personal information, medications, and related items you may need should you be displaced for a period of time away from your home.
Smythe encourages people to check out the American Red Cross and other similar organizations websites for disaster preparations and planning tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.