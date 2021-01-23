The National Weather Service forecast into the weekend calls for colder temperatures and a slight chance of snow in Columbia County and across the region.
Meteorologist Miles Higa said a cold blast from Alaska is heading south through Washington into Oregon that will cause temperatures to drop and which could bring a mix of rain and snow by Sunday.
“Accumulations are likely in the hills and higher elevations,” Higa said. “More than likely, it will be a mix of rain and snow with brief accumulation.”
Last year at this time, snow did fall across Columbia County. A light dusting challenged drivers and pedestrians in St. Helens and Scappoose. More snow accumulated at higher elevations in the county.
The Chronicle checks in with the Oregon Department of Transportation's (ODOT) spokesman Lou Torres to see how ODOT has prepared for winter in Columbia County.
The Chronicle: Specifically, what is ODOT currently doing now with vehicles and manpower to prepare for winter in Columbia County?
Lou Torres: The ODOT Clatskanie Maintenance crew is a crew of 10. To my knowledge this has been the crew size for more than 20+ years now.
Our winter vehicles consist of:
- Five 10-yard trucks with bed mounted sanders and plows two of which have a wing plow attached.
- Two 10-yard trucks with 1600 gallon deicer tanks.
- Two one ton trucks with plows.
The Chronicle: Where are the areas in Columbia County that ODOT concentrates winter sanding, de-icing and other weather-related road clearing operations and why those specific areas?
Torres: ODOT Clatskanie is responsible of most all of the state highway system in Columbia County except a small portion that extends into the Manning Maintenance section on Highway 47 starting at Scappoose Vernonia Highway mile post 51.7.
We monitor all of our section with staff throughout the winter season and apply whatever product that with weather dictates. We do not concentrate on one specific area as our weather conditions vary. For instance, typically we freeze up in the higher elevation area’s, like Rainier to Westport and Mist Birkenfeld areas, but there are times when the weather patterns change and come out of the Columbia river gorge.
Then Scappoose and St. Helens may freeze up and we see clear roads on the west end of our section. The absolute only way to stay on top of it is to have staff present monitoring it.
The Chronicle: How much sanding, de-icing, salt is used during an average winter in Columbia County?
Torres: ODOT has a number of tools in the tool chest that we use during a typical winter. It is hard to give an accurate amount of products used as this varies greatly depending on the weather.
The coastal mountains in our section are a very tough section due to the quick changing weather patterns we get. Because of the extreme amount of precipitation we can get applying deicer can be very tricky when temperatures are low. This section is very quick to convert from rain to freezing temps making deicer application very complicated.
Typically we do not use sanding rock at all for icing conditions usually only during snow events. There are occasions when we use sanding rock on ice because rain just prior to freezing keeps us from applying deicer by diluting it and keeping it from being effective.
There have been many occurrences where we see the rain stop and clearing of cloud cover and the section freezes very quickly. During those times it is a race to get product applied quick enough to prevent slick conditions so we may send out sand trucks to apply sand until deicer can be applied and have time to be effective.
ODOT Clatskanie uses a product called Meltdown- Inhibited, that is corrosion – inhibited Liquid Magnesium Chloride.
We are currently not set up to store or apply salt.
The Chronicle: What is the annual winter operation budget for Columbia County and what does that fund?
Torres: Clatskanie’s winter operating budget is currently $206,000 that funds staff for seven-day a week coverage day and night shift, all winter vehicle operation and maintenance, all materials purchased for winter ops, like sand and magnesium Chloride, all safety equipment, such as tire chains, and any purchases for maintaining winter stockpiles sites.
The Chronicle: What is the most important safety advice ODOT wants motorists to pay attention to?
Torres: According to our managers, the most common problem is crashes due to winter conditions. The public needs to remember to adjust their driving to the road conditions.
People have become so reliant on deicers and they do not realize that they are not always effective or present due to dilution and how quickly things change in our environment in this area.
It is important to remind folks that driving at normal high traffic speed is very dangerous when freezing temperatures are present. We constantly are encouraging motorists to make smart decisions, especially during the winter. Know before you go and be prepared for winter driving conditions!
The Chronicle: Your final thoughts?
Torres: The Clatskanie Crew consists of many locally raised crew members who live in these communities and are dedicated to our communities. Our goal here is to keep our communities safe. We are extremely proud of our crew. They work extremely long hard hours in the winter and sacrifice precious family time like weekends and holidays sometimes working 12-14 hour shifts with no days off for multiple weeks.
They genuinely care about our communities and strive to make sure we do our best during some of the crazy winter storms we get in our area that are not only snow and ice but high wind storm events, flooding events, and also situations that happen because of conditions like landslides, sinks and settlements rock falls from steep slopes along the highway system and downed trees sometimes involving power lines.
For travel conditions, call 511 or visit TripCheck.com. Follow weather developments here online at thechronicleonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.