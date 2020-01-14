Columbia County can expect a bit more winter weather conditions through Thursday, according to National Weather Service hydrologist Andy Bryant in Portland.
"We can expect snow showers increasing in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington today," he said. "We have a short weather wave that is moving across our area. In the past hour it has been activity increasing and we expect those conditions to remain through the morning hours."
Temperatures will dip into the 20s overnight with more snow, perhaps up to 4 inches is expected, depending on the elevation.
"Elevations about 500-700 feet can expected snow accumulation," Bryant said.
Bryant said the cold air moving east through the gorge into our area with the cold storm systems flowing in from the Pacific Ocean will continue for the next few days.
As the snow tapers off Thursday morning, Bryant said there could be areas of freezing rain that will challenge drivers and pedestrians.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our area.
WHAT
Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, heaviest above 500 feet.
WHERE
In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower Columbia. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Willapa Hills.
WHEN
Until 1 p.m. this afternoon.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
