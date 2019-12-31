The New Year's holiday weather will bring rain and gusty winds for our area, high surf for the beaches and more snow in the mountains.
For Columbia County and St. Helens, expect rain and showers for most of this week. High near today 50. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain before 10 p.m, then showers. Steady temperature around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
New Year's Day
Showers. High near 52. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Snow level 2800 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
COAST ADVISORY
If you are heading to the Oregon Coast, the National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement and a High Surf Advisory for the North Oregon Coast, Central Oregon Coast and the South Washington Coast.
What
For the High Surf Advisory, large waves and hazardous surf conditions expected. Breakers up to 25 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible.
When
For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening.
Impacts
Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline.
Fast Moving Danger
Sneaker waves can surge high up the beach without warning, catching an inattentive individual off guard. These waves can move with great speed further up the beach than you expect. No place on the beach is too high for a wave to reach.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.
Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
WINTER IN THE MOUNTAINS
If you are heading to the mountains, the National Weather Service has issued A winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascades in Lane County and the South Washington Cascades.
What
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with locally heavier accumulations above 6000 feet. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.
When
From 6 a.m. Wednesday through Wednesday evening.
Impacts
Travel could be very difficult at times, with blowing and drifting snow likely.
Snow Level
Snow level will be around 4500 to 5000 feet in the morning, but will be lowering all day on Wednesday. Generally, snow levels down to near 4000 feet in the afternoon, and 3500 to 4000 feet Wednesday evening.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
