Wet and cool conditions will dominate much of the weather from the Oregon Coast into Columbia County today and Tuesday.
Look for drying and warmer conditions by Wednesday.
Today
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Check out the forecast when you need it, 24-7, here online at thechronicleonline.com.
