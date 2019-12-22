Aa flood waters recede across the region. the National Weather Service is forecasting more normal weather here, with more snow in the higher elevations.
Today
For St. Helens, areas, expect areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 9o percent.
Tonight
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent..
Tomorrow
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 44. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
