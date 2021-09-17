A significant change in the region's weather is taking place today.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Portland issued a Special Weather Statement this week forecasting rain and cooler temperatures.
"Rainy days are in store." The NWS Tweeted earlier this morning. "Take a look at our forecast rainfall totals from today through Monday morning. Remember to exercise caution when driving on newly-wet surfaces."
Public Works officials across the region caution that the heavy rain could trigger flooding and landslides.
Travelers are reminded to slow down, especially through high water. Driving through several inches of water at high speed can cause you to lose control of the car; it could also splash water into the engine and stall it. Going fast through high water can also cause wakes which can be hazardous to other vehicles. Lowering your speed helps you prepare for sudden stops caused by disabled cars, debris and other wet-weather hazards.
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of Oregon.
