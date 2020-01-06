Traffic was disrupted for a time this morning along Cornelius Pass Road after a small tree fell on a car.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at NW 8th Avenue and NW Cornelius Pass Road.
The driver suffered minor cuts from falling glass, but declined to be taken to a hospital. Deputies were on scene doing traffic control until the Subaru was towed.
Authorities are also reporting the NW Rock Creek Road is closed between NW Skyline Blvd. and NW Elliott Road north of Cornelius Pass Road due to high water on the road. The alternative route is Skyline to Elliott to Rock Creek Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.